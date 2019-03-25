A New Scooby-Doo Movie Is Coming To The Big Screen!

Scooby-Do is heading back to the big screen in an all new cartoon adventure but this time there will be two pretty big names voicing two key rolls! Zac Efron (High school Musical and Neighbours)

and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia: Here we go again) will lend their voices as Fred and Daphne.

Warner Bros. is also expanding Scooby’s universe big-time with the new release, which will include other characters from Hanna-Barbera’s world. Tracy Morgan makes an appearance as Captain Caveman, while the infamous Dick Dastardly will be the film’s primary villain.

Scooby was last on the big screen in 2004 with Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.