A New Study Busts Another Mask Myth!

When we were all introduced to masks, there were of course, a TON of questions!

This then lead to a lot of different “urban mask myths” that began to ramp up even more and more.

One of these myths was that if you’re working out with a mask, your level of oxygen would go down.

A new study from the University of Saskatchewan has proven that, this is in fact MYTH.

The study measured the O2 levels in both the blood and muscles of both different men and women during a seated cycle test.

Different masks were worn, including three-layer (the new standard), cloth, and surgical.

The RESULT? No difference at all.

So mask up and work out!