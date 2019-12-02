A New Study Shows That Lewis Capaldi Is The Hardest Working Artist In The Music Industry!

It’s a lot of work to perform almost every night, but our favourite artist do it!

So do you determine which ones work the hardest?

According to NME.com, “Research conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) revealed which of the world’s musicians work the hardest based on a number of different factors. Factors included top 100 artiest from the past year compared to the number of shows and countries have played the music…Where the artists travelled too and how many shows…

According to the ICMP, below are the top 10, hardest working artists currently in music.

Lewis Capaldi / 195 shows Billie Eilish / 184 shows P!nk – 167 shows Ed Sheeran – 156 shows Elton John – 150 shows Killswitch Engage – 148 shows Dua Lipa – 137 shows Khalid – 136 shows Shawn Mendes – 134 shows Portugal. The Man – 132 shows

More