A New Trailer For A New Scorsese Film!

2019 and 2020 is looking to be a GREAT series of amazing film year(s).

On the top of a few lists is Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. It’s a story of a mob hitman, Frank Sheeran, played by Robert Di Nero. Joe Pesci and others star in the film!

It’s looking to be a pretty fantastic film on paper, BUT! The trailer finally dropped for the film.

Check it out below!

What do you think? Would ya see it?

Fair warning, it will be like, THREE hours long.