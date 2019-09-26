A New Trailer For A New Scorsese Film!
It's De Niro, but Irish?
2019 and 2020 is looking to be a GREAT series of amazing film year(s).
On the top of a few lists is Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. It’s a story of a mob hitman, Frank Sheeran, played by Robert Di Nero. Joe Pesci and others star in the film!
It’s looking to be a pretty fantastic film on paper, BUT! The trailer finally dropped for the film.
Check it out below!
New trailer.
World premiere at @TheNYFF tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SlJ71Pyg20
— The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) September 26, 2019
What do you think? Would ya see it?
Fair warning, it will be like, THREE hours long.