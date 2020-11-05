A New Viral Hobby? Thanks COVID-19!

There’s a NEW trending series of apps, and a hobby as a result! Bird and animal watching have become super popular in quarantine with folks wanting to identify their local birdies/insects. These two apps pictured below: NestWatch and eBird, have seen MASSIVE increases in folks downloading em.

Both apps have seen an 41 and 29 percent increase in downloads compared to 2019 respectfully.

Meaning? It’s an easy, cheap hobby that can keep ya entertained while you’re stuck inside (hopefully that won’t happen again)!

So grab a pair of specs and a hammock and get to watching!