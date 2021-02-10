A New ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Is In The Works

New Line Cinema says it’s developing a fresh take on ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Dorothy and her visit to the Land of Oz blew on to the scene 121 years ago when the novel was first released. Then it was made into the 1939 movie starring Judy Garland.

The new movie will not be a musical. But since Warner Brothers owns New Line Cinema, it CAN use some trademarked elements – like the ruby slippers. The film will explore some of the original themes from the novel, according to a press release.

The Return To OZ, still gives me nightmares…