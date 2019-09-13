A Physics Built An App That Tells You How Long It Takes To Chill You Beer, Wine and Liquor!

Here’s something that could come in handy this weekend: There’s a guy in Poland who’s getting his masters in particle physics. And he built an online calculator that tells you exactly how long it’ll take to chill your BOOZE.

It’s called the Chilled Drink Calculator, and it’s based on Newton’s Law of Cooling. So yes, it’s pretty accurate. You just have to enter these five things:

1. The type of booze you’re chilling . . . beer, wine, or liquor.

2. The type of container it’s in . . . whether it’s in a can or a glass bottle.

3. Where you’ve been storing it . . . like if it’s been at room temperature, or sitting outside on a hot day.

4. How you’re chilling it . . . in the fridge, freezer, or ice water.

5. How cold you want to get it. Then it lists optimal temperatures for different drinks.

Once you enter that stuff, it spits out a number. Like, if you put a warm can of Bud Light in the fridge, it’ll take 40 minutes to hit an ideal temperature of 43 degrees. Or if it’s a bottle of champagne, 2 hours and 24 minutes to hit 48 degrees.

Here’s the calculator, click here

