A Piece of the Moon is For Sale for Only $2.5 Million

Christie’s Auction House is offering a rare lunar meteorite piece of the moon that broke free 2 years ago and fell to earth during a meteor shower.

It was found in the Sahara Desert, weighing in at just under 30lbs (13.5 kilograms) and is the fifth-largest piece of the moon on Earth.

The asking price is in the neighborhood of $2.5 million, according to Christie’s. It’s a private sale instead of an auction, meaning anyone with the money can buy it immediately.

It’s lunacy if you ask me!