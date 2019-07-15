A Pizza Place Is Selling “Just The Crust”
Either you love it or you don't!
Do you eat your entire pizza slice including the crust, or are you like an eight-year-old and leave it to die in the pizza box?
There is one company out there that believes that the crust is the best part- so much in fact; The Villa Italian Kitchen thinks there’s a market for it.
Villa Italian Kitchen is offering its customers “just the crust,” as a menu option…
If you want to buy them, the six-pack is $2.75 starting on Thursday.
BREAKING NEWS: Everyone’s favorite part of the pizza will be available for purchase at participating Villa Italian Kitchens nationwide starting on July 18. Mark your calendars – our ‘Just The Crusts’ dish is almost here! Would you try this?! . . . . . . . #villaitaliankitchen #pizza #crusts #carbs #pizzacrusts #pizzafordays #foodphotography #carblovers #carbies #foodie #foodies #foodiesofinsta #instafoodies #instayum #pizzacrust #welovecarbs #italianfood #bread