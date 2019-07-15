Listen Live

A Pizza Place Is Selling “Just The Crust”

Either you love it or you don't!

By Kool Eats

Do you eat your entire pizza slice including the crust, or are you like an eight-year-old and leave it to die in the pizza box?

There is one company out there that believes that the crust is the best part- so much in fact; The Villa Italian Kitchen thinks there’s a market for it.

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering its customers  “just the crust,” as a menu option…

If you want to buy them, the six-pack is $2.75 starting on Thursday.

Related posts

Starbucks Launched New Tie-Dye Frappuccino

McDonald’s Has a McFlurry Truck and It Will Come to Your Event

Check Out These New 3D Pasta Noodles!