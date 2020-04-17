A Plexiglass Box Could Be Your Ticket To Hitting The Beach This Summer, Safely!

A company in Modena, Italy has designed a plexiglass box to keep you and your family safe this summer, provided we’re allowed to hit the beach or a public park…

The box has two metre high walls would be 4.5m wide.

The images released by the company shows rows and rows of these plexiglass boxes on a beach. Local media are calling them “chicken coops” for humans…

Resorts, club owners and lifeguards say this is unrealistic and essentially a terrible idea…

Regardless, experts are suggesting the social distancing may be our norm util 2022, so good on this company for trying…

