Listen Live

A Plexiglass Box Could Be Your Ticket To Hitting The Beach This Summer, Safely!

But won’t it be like an oven in there????

By Kool Travel

A company in Modena, Italy has designed a plexiglass box to keep you and your family safe this summer, provided we’re allowed to hit the beach or a public park…

The box has two metre high walls would be 4.5m wide.

The images released by the company shows rows and rows of these plexiglass boxes on a beach.  Local media are calling them “chicken coops” for humans…

Resorts, club owners and lifeguards say this is unrealistic and essentially a terrible idea…

Regardless, experts are suggesting the social distancing may be our norm util 2022, so good on this company for trying…

More

Related posts

Retired Couple Turns Their Living Room Into Their Vacation Destination After Cruise Is Cancelled Due To COVID-19

DISNEY SHUTS DOWN AS OF SATURDAY UNTIL THE END OF MARCH

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!