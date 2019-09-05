Listen Live

A Prehistoric Approach To Marriage!

Apparently the attire was Jurassic!

By Host Blogs, Josh

If you’re planning a wedding sometime this year, MAKE sure to tell your guests about the formal attire rules!

OR you could end up with something like this happening!

A woman in Nebraska, Christina Meador was the maid of honour at her sister’s wedding!

Now the two of them discussed what Christina should wear, but her sister Deanna, only had this to say:

“Wear anything”.

This lead to Christina pulling up to the wedding like THIS!

Being escorted down the aisle! Credit: Andrea Nuxoll/Instagram

IN AN INFLATABLE T-REX SUIT!

LOOK AT THIS! AMAZING!

Holding flowers! Credit: Andrea Nuxoll/Instagram

Don’t worry, this wasn’t a spur of the moment thing, the pair had talked about her showing up like that PLENTY of times. So awesome.

If you could show up to a wedding wearing WHATEVER, what would you wear?

I’d just go with a tux. I’m lame.

Comment below what you’d wear!

