A Prehistoric Approach To Marriage!

If you’re planning a wedding sometime this year, MAKE sure to tell your guests about the formal attire rules!

OR you could end up with something like this happening!

A woman in Nebraska, Christina Meador was the maid of honour at her sister’s wedding!

Now the two of them discussed what Christina should wear, but her sister Deanna, only had this to say:

“Wear anything”.

This lead to Christina pulling up to the wedding like THIS!

IN AN INFLATABLE T-REX SUIT!

LOOK AT THIS! AMAZING!

Don’t worry, this wasn’t a spur of the moment thing, the pair had talked about her showing up like that PLENTY of times. So awesome.

If you could show up to a wedding wearing WHATEVER, what would you wear?

I’d just go with a tux. I’m lame.

Comment below what you’d wear!