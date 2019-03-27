A Princess Bride Musical is in the Works!

According to the Playbill, Disney Theatrical Productions has confirmed that a musical version of The Princess Bride is in the works. The show will be based on the 1973 novel by the late William Goldman (who passed away November 16, 2018) and the subsequent 1987 cult-classic movie starring Robin Wright and Carey Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shaw (“Inconceivable!”), Billy Crystal and André The Giant.

RELATED: 6Things Your Didn’t Know About The Princess Bride

Three writer are working on the musical: Tony Award winner David Yazbek, will pen the score, with Tony winner Bob Martin and Rick Elice (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) collaborating on the book.

This is a long time coming. William Goldman had been working on a stage adaption with Adam Guettell but they “parted ways” in 2007. Rob Reiner, who directed the 1987 movie, supposedly also approached many songwriters with a stage production in mind. In 2013, Disney Theatrical announced that it was committed to bring the story to the stage.

What do you think of a musical version of this beloved tale?

Title image: The Princess Bride, TM and MGM/Youtube