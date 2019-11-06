A Quick & Easy Super-Fuel Breakfast Recipe

I bought a breakfast sandwich the other day. It cost more than $4 and I was kind of shocked! I guess it has been a while since I’ve bought a ‘simple’ breakfast.

Over 6 years ago, I started making a quick oatmeal for the mornings so I’d never be without breakfast. I got the idea from Tosca Reno’s Eat Clean Diet Recharged. (I picked it up on super-sale at Chapters and the oatmeal recipe is about the only thing I’ve really used from it.)

Super-fuel?

It turns out that oatmeal is somewhat of a “super fuel” food. I originally wrote this 3 years ago but decided to revisit this post after I read that two-time Ironman champion Jesse Thomas’ has said “I literally believe that besides energy bars, oatmeal is the next most pervasive food for athletes,” It seems that most elite athletes are eating oatmeal for breakfast of before a big game/race/performance. Read more about athletes and their oatmeal HERE.

“Oatmeal is a whole grain (unless you buy oat bran—just part of the seed—as opposed to rolled oats) filled with key vitamins and minerals, a low-glycemic carb that provides lasting energy for your workout and helps fuel recovery without causing a sugar crash, and high in fiber to aid your digestive and metabolic systems.” (Pocket, linked above)

This is how we prepare our oatmeal for breakfast:

Here’s the basic recipe

1/4c Thick rolled oats aka Old Fashioned Oats (more if the children are going through growth spurts. My son used to eat double what I ate when he was 2!)

pinch of salt

dash of cinnamon

raisins

chopped nuts

chia seeds

diced Granny Smith apples

In the morning, I cover with boiling hot water from the kettle, cover with a plate and let it sit for 10 minutes. You’ll have to experiment with how much water you use depending on how much chia you put in and the brand of rolled oats that you use.

It’s super simple and you can add other ‘mix-ins’ too! (Blue berries are a nice addition.)

Give it a try!

Over the last 3 years, I’ve come to prefer cooking the oats in a pot. It makes a thicker softer breakfast. But, usually, I don’t want the extra pot to clean so I just add water and cover.

What’s your go-to breakfast?