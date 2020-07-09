A Reboot Of The Wonder Years Gets A Pilot!

This reboot will see a Black middle-class family navigate the late 1960’s in Montgomery, Alabama! The new series will take place at the same time as the original, between 1968 and 1973!

Lee Daniels will executive produce and Fred Savage who starred in the original series will direct the pilot and executive produce!

The original “Wonder Years” aired from 1988 to 1993 on ABC for six seasons and over 100 episodes. It focused on the Arnold family, with Savage playing youngest child Kevin. Daniel Stern provided the voice of Kevin as an adult, looking back on his childhood growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Over the course of its run, it received a Peabody Award, multiple Humanitas Prizes, four Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe.