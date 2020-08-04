A RELATIONSHIP EXPERT SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER DATE A MAN IN HIS 30’s

Cutting out something like one-third of your possible matches right off the top. There’s a 35-year-old relationship expert named Jana Hocking in Sydney, Australia. And she’s pitching a new dating policy: Never date a man in his 30s.

She says guys who are single in their 30s are more likely to have some commitment issues since that’s the age range when most guys have settled down. So she says it’s better to date divorced guys in their 40s and up.

She says, “Sure, they may come with some baggage, like the bitter remnants of a divorce and a few kids, but it also means they’ve proven they aren’t scared to commit, at least for a decent amount of time.”

