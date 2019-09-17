A ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot is Happening

NBCUniversal announced its lineup for a new streaming service they’re calling, Peacock.

The streaming service wars are getting intense, with Disney+ launching, November 12th and Apple TV+ on November 13th.

Peacock will be available in April of 2020 but they dropped a major 90’s throwback announcement today introducing a “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

It’s a partial reunion of the original cast for the reboot, featuring: Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who play Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater.

“According to a synopsis released by the Hollywood Reporter, Zack Morris returns to the show as the California’s governor in “hot water,” and Jesse Spano and A.C. Slater will take on roles as parents.”