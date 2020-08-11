Listen Live

A School Bans PJ’s From Home School Learning

Maybe business on top?

By Kool Parents

Just because you’re learning from home, doesn’t mean you can look like it’s a Sunday morning.

 

In Springfield, Ill, the school district there has implemented a dress code for students who are doing remote learning.

This new dress code is leaving parents frustrated because the handbook says kids are not allowed to wear pajamas while doing classes online at home. 

 

Some parents are angry saying the district shouldn’t be telling them what they can’t do in their own homes.

 

