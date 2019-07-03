A Sequel To White Chicks Is A Go According To Terry Crew!

Terry was chatting about a follow up to the 2004 hit on Watch What Happens Live! Andy Cohen asked about the fate of the film and Terry said that they are in the development stage!

“You know what? I actually got with (co-star) Shawn (Wayans), and he was like, ‘Man, we doing it, we getting it going,’” he shared.

The movie is about Two FBI agent brothers, Marcus (Marlon Wayans) and Kevin Copeland (Shawn Wayans), accidentally foil a drug bust. As punishment, they are forced to escort a pair of socialites (Maitland Ward, Anne Dudek) to the Hamptons, where they’re going to be used as bait for a kidnapper. But when the girls realize the FBI’s plan, they refuse to go. Left without options, Marcus and Kevin decide to pose as the sisters, transforming themselves from African-American men into a pair of blonde, white women.