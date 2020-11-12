A Smoking… Xbox? Oh No.

Legions of gamers have flocked to different electronic retailers/websites in the hopes of getting a PS5 or an Xbox Series X!

It’s release week for consoles, and for most? The best time of the year.

Well Xbox was facing some BAD PR when this video went VIRAL:

It’s just saving data to the cloud pic.twitter.com/UAAd1JNOJH — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 11, 2020

Smoking Xboxes?

Turns out this was fake, someone was blowing vape smoke into the fans at the top:

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS. Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

So don’t panic that much!