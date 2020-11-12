Listen Live

A Smoking… Xbox? Oh No.

SMMMMMOOOOKKKINNNNN!

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Tech

Legions of gamers have flocked to different electronic retailers/websites in the hopes of getting a PS5 or an Xbox Series X!

It’s release week for consoles, and for most? The best time of the year.

Well Xbox was facing some BAD PR when this video went VIRAL:

 

Smoking Xboxes?

Turns out this was fake, someone was blowing vape smoke into the fans at the top:

 

So don’t panic that much!

