A Star I Born Returns to Theatres This Weekend With 12 Bonus Minutes!

A Star is Born is now available to rent or buy on Apple and other streaming sites, however; if you were hoping for a little more from Bradley Cooper; you’re in luck!

Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of “A Star Is Born” back to the big screen this Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The extra 12 minutes will let you see more of Gaga singing including an a cappella version of “Shallow.” The encore presentation version will only be in theatres for a week!