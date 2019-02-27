Listen Live

‘A Star Is Born’ Is Getting Re-Released With More Footage And A New Song

The New Extended Version Will Hit Theaters On March 1st

By Kool Celebrities

A Star Is Born is getting re-released with even more footage and a new track.

The film is set to make its return to theatres on Friday, March 1st, and the extended version will include never before seen footage with extended performances of “Black Eyes,” “Alibi,” and Ally’s a cappella rendition of “Shallow.”

On top of that, there will even be additional footage of Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Jackson Maine, the leading man singing “Too Far Gone” in studio, and the beloved couple writing a new tune called “Clover.”

