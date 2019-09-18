A STUDY FINDS YOU MAKE BAD DECISIONS ON AN EMPTY STOMACH

According to an article, Scientists at the University of Dundee in Scotland found that hunger significantly altered people’s decision-making, making them impatient and more likely to settle for a small reward that arrives sooner than a larger one -promised at a later date.

The researchers found that when people were hungry, it made them more impatient, and they wound up making dumber, more impulsive decisions.

The researchers say, “People generally know when they are hungry they shouldn’t really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent. Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well.”