A Teaser Trailer Is Out For The Joker!

Warner Bros just released a teaser trailer For The Joker to Movie Theatre owners in Vegas earlier this week! The new movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and its chilling to watch him working as a clown on the streets prior to becoming the villain to Batman!

Parents… If you have a die hard super hero kid at home, The New Joker movie is likely to be rated R. The movie is directed by Todd Phillips who also directed The Hangover and War Dogs! The R-rating is due to reported nude scenes for several smaller female roles in strip clubs and burlesque comedy stand-up sets…

A full trailer is said to be released next week! The movie is out October 4th.