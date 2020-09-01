Listen Live

A Terrifying “Karen” Halloween Mask Is Here!

One definition of “Karen,” has, in recent years, become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privilege.

 

But a predominant feature of the “Karen” stereotype is that they weaponise their relative privilege against people of colour – for example when making police complaints against black people for minor or even – in numerous cases – fictitious infringements.

 

An artist named Jason Adcock just created the “Karen” Halloween mask.  It has the haircut you’d expect, plus bloodshot eyes, angry wrinkles, and a furious facial expression.

 

If you’re interested in one, you can message him on Instagram.  There’s no word on how much he wants for them though.

