A Terrifying “Karen” Halloween Mask Is Here!
One definition of “Karen,” has, in recent years, become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privilege.
But a predominant feature of the “Karen” stereotype is that they weaponise their relative privilege against people of colour – for example when making police complaints against black people for minor or even – in numerous cases – fictitious infringements.
An artist named Jason Adcock just created the “Karen” Halloween mask. It has the haircut you’d expect, plus bloodshot eyes, angry wrinkles, and a furious facial expression.
If you’re interested in one, you can message him on Instagram. There’s no word on how much he wants for them though.
Full head latex mask painted with #timgoresbloodline and @createxcolors