A TESLA ENGINEER HAS CREATED THE PERFECT CHOCOLATE CHIP!
With maximum taste and melt!
Remy Labesque is an engineer at Tesla but was asked to work on another project.
Remy has been working with a company called Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco to engineer the perfect CHOCOLATE CHIP.
Basically, he applied all of his knowledge around industrial design and engineering to chocolate chips and came up with a new shape that makes the chips MELT smoother and TASTE better.
We currently have three origins of our Large Chips available: Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador if you’re looking for a chocolate buttercream frosting and banana flavor; Hacienda Azul, Costa Rica with notes of chocolate almond biscotti and buttery caramel; and Ambanja, Madagascar with strong notes of raspberry cheesecake and lemon zest. Use for baking, confections, and always for snacking. 📷 @nickykatkov
After a lot of experimentation, the chips wound up looking like pyramids, and, apparently, they really ARE better than normal chocolate chips.
If you’re planning to make brownies, cakes, or gigantic chocolate chip cookies any time soon, check out our just-released single-origin chocolate squares! Our unique version of chocolate chips, here at Dandelion Chocolate we fondly call them “facets” due to their stunning geometric design and multifaceted uses. Though meant for baking and confection making, you’ll probably want to nibble handfuls at a time. Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador is our first origin release and will be followed by more in weeks to come. Each square weighs a whopping 3.5 grams and is modeled after the hand-piped chips that our kitchen team made for years for all the cookies in our cafes. Perfect for baking projects as well as confections like truffles and chocolate-covered strawberries, these facets will keep your quarantining sweet and full of fun projects! Find these beauties in the baking section on our online store (link in bio!). #chocolatefacets #beantobeauties #itshiptobesquare
But if you want them, it’s going to cost you. Dandelion made them out of super premium chocolate, so for a bag that’s just over one pound, you’ll pay $30. That’s roughly 10 times the cost of a bag of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips.