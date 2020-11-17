A Third Of People Are Secretly Hoping For Another Lockdown At Christmas To Avoid Family

It wouldn’t be the worst thing if another lockdown happened right around the holidays.

While most people are concerned that Christmas might not happen this year with family and friends, four in ten are actually quite pleased.

A lockdown is a perfect excuse to avoid people we don’t want to see. The survey reported that 44% are secretly looking forward to a quiet Christmas at home this year.

A couple of reasons why people want a quarantined Christmas? Christmas dinner would be better and 22% of those surveyed believed they’d have the opportunity to drink better quality alcohol without attending a large family affair.

While many would welcome the quiet Christmas, 25% are mourning the office Christmas party! To make up for it, 17% are hosting virtual parties this year.

More