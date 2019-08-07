A Third Of People Don’t Drink Any Water On A Daily Basis!

The Average human is made up of around 60% water- so its safe to say that we need to keep our bodies hydrated!

Despite this being common knowledge, a third of people say they don’t drink water every day, sometimes- none at all.

20% of people admit to having a glass of water once a week.

52% of people say that they reason they don’t drink water is because it’s boring.

The recommended daily intake of water is 2L, and 62% say they don’t follow these guidelines.

Keeping hydrated is important for your well-being! ‘The research shows that half of people suffer from headaches as result of being dehydrated and many also feel sleepy (41%) if they haven’t had enough fluid.

You can tell if you are dehydrated by the colour of your pee. So drink up!

