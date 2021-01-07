A Third Of People Have Tried Wacky Fads!

Celebrities are notorious for trying and promoting wacky fads! If Paris Hilton did it, then so will I!

These fads include screaming therapy, laughing Yoga, and drinking saltwater

A survey of 2,000 adults found that almost half have tried drinking apple cider vinegar, a well-known fad advocated by numerous celebrities.

Another 44 percent have used charcoal on their teeth, and 24 percent have spiralized their food.

Dog yoga, vampire facials, cupping, and eating baby food are also among the bizarre fads people have tried.

The most likely age demo to try a wacky fad is between 18-24 years old.

TOP 20 FADS PEOPLE HAVE TRIED

1. Drinking apple cider vinegar

2. Whitening teeth with charcoal

3. Food spiralizer

4. Drinking cups of saltwater to help hydrate, flush out toxins, and aid with digestion

5. Cupping – a type of deep tissue massage to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation, and well-being

6. Eating only certain colours of food e.g. purple food diet

7. Eating baby food

8. Laughter yoga

9. Tae-Bo – a type of workout that incorporates martial arts techniques such as kicks and punches

10. Cryotherapy – exposure to freezing temperatures to help with pain relief

11. Coffee enema or another elective colonic to detoxify the body

12. Screaming therapy – screaming while standing in warrior pose

13. Putting sticks of charcoal in water

14. Prancercising – a fitness method based on a springy, rhythmic way of moving forward, similar to a horse’s gait

15. Cow cuddling – a trend believed to promote positivity and reduce stress

16. Cockroach milk – milk derived from ‘cockroach crystals’, a part of the insect found in its gut, rich in essential amino acids and protein.

17. Dog yoga

18. Goat yoga

19. Hay bathing – bathing in warm hay to help with pain relief that energizes the body

20. Vampire facials