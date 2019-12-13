Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

A Truck Carrying Grapefruits Lost Its Load On A Florida Highway…

And yes, It was in Orange County!

By Kool Eats

A Central Florida freeway was jammed up for hours after a truck lost its grapefruit load on the highway Wednesday morning.

Work crews spent hours sweeping up thousands of grapefruit off the roadway.  No one was hurt, according to the reports.

Insert jokes!

Guess the driver couldn’t concentrate or keep his eyes peeled!

That would have been a good time for a vodka truck to tip over…

 

Related posts

You Can Now Eat Hershey’s Kisses For Breakfast!

The Smirnoff Ice Boxes Are Here!

Coors Light Onesies Are Her!