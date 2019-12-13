A Truck Carrying Grapefruits Lost Its Load On A Florida Highway…
And yes, It was in Orange County!
A Central Florida freeway was jammed up for hours after a truck lost its grapefruit load on the highway Wednesday morning.
Work crews spent hours sweeping up thousands of grapefruit off the roadway. No one was hurt, according to the reports.
Insert jokes!
Guess the driver couldn’t concentrate or keep his eyes peeled!
That would have been a good time for a vodka truck to tip over…
CITRUS SPILL: Clean-up crews swept up thousands of grapefruits after a tractor-trailer lost its load on a Central Florida freeway. https://t.co/NOuYe2LwQg pic.twitter.com/rG6SBamJBA
— ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2019