A Truck Load of Toilet Paper Burns In Texas Highway Crash

Early Wednesday morning a tractor-trailer carrying a huge haul of toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas!

Local media is reporting that the driver of the truck had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel before he crashed the trailer.

Police were forced to close all westbound lanes of the highway for several hours. The Toilet paper that didn’t burn- spilled onto the high- causing a clog…

The driver wasn’t hurt.

Toilet paper has become a hot commodity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting shoppers around the world to panic-buy and hoard it in bulk

Crash spills toilet paper across I-20 in South Dallas. A semi heading to San Antonio from Alabama rolls over catching fire. Avoid I-20 westbound at I-45 if possible. It will take crews a few hours to clean up the paper mess. No one was hurt in the crash. pic.twitter.com/1jtr1BNRwO — Nune (@kdfw015) April 1, 2020

