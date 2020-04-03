Listen Live

A Truck Load of Toilet Paper Burns In Texas Highway Crash

All the TP wiped out!

By Kool Mornings

Early Wednesday morning a tractor-trailer carrying a huge haul of toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas!

 

Local media is reporting that the driver of the truck had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel before he crashed the trailer.

 

Police were forced to close all westbound lanes of the highway for several hours. The Toilet paper that didn’t burn- spilled onto the high- causing a clog…

The driver wasn’t hurt.

 

Toilet paper has become a hot commodity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting shoppers around the world to panic-buy and hoard it in bulk

 

If you are worried that you may run out of TP. This website is here to help!

More

Related posts

Costco Now Only Allowing Two People Per One Membership Card To Enter The Store…

Things To Look Forward To In April

THINGS YOU NEED TO STOP DOING AT GROCERY STORES