A Vancouver Grocery Store is Embarrassing Customers into Using Re-Usable Bags

How many times have you hustled through the Grocery Store, only to reach the check-out and realize your re-usable bags are still at home or in the trunk of the car?

An independent grocer called, East West Market in Vancouver is changing the game in an attempt to help our planet.

They’re using a shaming tactic, with a variety of embarrassing logos on their 5 cent plastic bags.

“Dr. Toews Wart Ointment Wholesale”

“Colon Care Co-Op”

“Into the Weird ADULT VIDEO”

Should you need to use one, it may be your last…