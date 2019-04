A Victorian Tea

To Commemorate Queen Victoria’s Birthday

Hosted by St. John Vianney Council of the Catholic Women’s League

Saturday, May 18th 2019 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

13 Baldwin Lane. Barrie, Ontario L4N-2W1

Light Lunch. Market Place. Photo Booth. Entertainment

$15.00 per person No tickets sold at the door No refunds

for more information call Hazel Hawrish 705-735-1375 or Barb Hargrave 705-424-3568