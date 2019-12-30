A Whole New World Of Marriage?
Just like a dream come true!
Sometimes you don’t have to look Jafar to find love (I’m sorry it’s so bad but I HAD TO).
An amazing moment happened earlier last week in the U.K at a performance of Aladdin onstage.
After the final call for the show and the “goodbye” so to say, the cast paused for a moment.
Then this AMAZING thing happened:
So, something special happened at the end of tonight’s performance of #Aladdin…..@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/PsL9TbABF7
— De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019
Aladdin, Matthew Pomeroy, proposed to his Jasmine, Natasha Lamb on STAGE!
SHE SAID YES!
Isn’t that awesome and just so sweet?
There’s a joke in here about a magic carpet ride, but we’re a family station so I’ll just let you enjoy that one in your head LOL.