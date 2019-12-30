A Whole New World Of Marriage?

Sometimes you don’t have to look Jafar to find love (I’m sorry it’s so bad but I HAD TO).

An amazing moment happened earlier last week in the U.K at a performance of Aladdin onstage.

After the final call for the show and the “goodbye” so to say, the cast paused for a moment.

Then this AMAZING thing happened:

Aladdin, Matthew Pomeroy, proposed to his Jasmine, Natasha Lamb on STAGE!

SHE SAID YES!

Isn’t that awesome and just so sweet?

There’s a joke in here about a magic carpet ride, but we’re a family station so I’ll just let you enjoy that one in your head LOL.