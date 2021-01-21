A Willy Wonka Prequel Is Coming!

The original ‘Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory’ was released in 1971! Willy Wonka says, “Time is a precious thing. Never waste it.”

Warner Bros is wasting no time, with the announcement and release date for another rendition of the famous Roald Dahl novel.

This movie will provide fans with an intimate look into the early life of Willy Wonka, before the creation of his candy-coated empire.

Paul King will direct, and producer David Heyman is also on board. King and Simon Farnaby, who wrote Paddington 2 together, will join forces again for Wonka.

Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are in the running to play the Willy Wonka himself. The last movie was released back in 2005, starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton.