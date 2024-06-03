A WOMAN ONLY NEEDS HALF A CARROT AT THE SUPERMARKET, SO SHE SNAPS ONE IN HALF

This is ridiculous, but with grocery store prices the way they are, it’s worth asking.

If you only needed HALF a carrot, would you buy a bag of carrots, buy one individual carrot, or grab a carrot in the produce section, snap it in half, and pay for the weight of that piece of carrot?

There’s a video on TikTok on of someone taking a snapped-off chunk of a carrot to the self-checkout. They weigh it, and it comes out to EIGHT CENTS.

The caption asks, “Is this a hack, or highly unethical behaviour?”

Some people are saying this is wasteful because it’s very unlikely that someone else would buy the other half. Others say it’s wasteful to buy more than you need if you won’t use it. And others joke that you should bring a peeler, and peel them first to save a few pennies.