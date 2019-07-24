A Women Sparks A Debate Over Carpet In A Bathroom!

After a women went into her husband’s grandmother’s bathroom and found it totally covered in carpet- she posed the question on social media– is this hygienic?

Her comments also included, how do you keep the floor dry- especially after a shower? And then there’s the steam issue also.

Within minutes of posting, responses poured in, weighing in on carpeted bathrooms.

People were divided on the matter, as in the 90’s a carpeted bathroom was a sign of luxury. While this is no longer trendy, some people were totally grossed out by the idea, others were ok with it.

This poses the question, would you be grossed out to use a bathroom with carpet on the floor?