Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Hint at Release of New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie
The anticipation is killing me...
Since last year we have been teased with rumours of a possible Breaking Bad Movie in the works.
Series stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been leading the charge with these secretive, non-revealing teases.
Soon pic.twitter.com/V6XUTE1sRh
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) June 25, 2019
Well clearly they’ve already been working on something together
Even sooner pic.twitter.com/9VOBJOmZn5
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 2, 2019
and even they can’t contain the excitement. Both sharing the same teases, we’re assuming for a Breaking Bad project of some sort.
The series itself was so good that it actually unfolded like a long movie. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston together won, 7 Emmy’s for their work in the AMC Drama.
All we know, (outside of these secretive messages) is that it may be released on Netflix.