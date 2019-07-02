Listen Live

Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Hint at Release of New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

The anticipation is killing me...

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

Since last year we have been teased with rumours of a possible Breaking Bad Movie in the works.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Soon

A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on

Series stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been leading the charge with these secretive, non-revealing teases.

Well clearly they’ve already been working on something together

and even they can’t contain the excitement. Both sharing the same teases, we’re assuming for a Breaking Bad project of some sort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Even sooner

A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on

The series itself was so good that it actually unfolded like a long movie. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston together won, 7 Emmy’s for their work in the AMC Drama.

All we know, (outside of these secretive messages) is that it may be released on Netflix.

Related posts

Kaley Cucco Has Another TV Show In The Works!

Spotify’s Top 10 Disney Songs Of All Time

More Cast Members Added To Disney’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid!