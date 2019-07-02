Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Hint at Release of New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Since last year we have been teased with rumours of a possible Breaking Bad Movie in the works.

View this post on Instagram Soon A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Series stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been leading the charge with these secretive, non-revealing teases.

Well clearly they’ve already been working on something together

and even they can’t contain the excitement. Both sharing the same teases, we’re assuming for a Breaking Bad project of some sort.

View this post on Instagram Even sooner A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

The series itself was so good that it actually unfolded like a long movie. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston together won, 7 Emmy’s for their work in the AMC Drama.

All we know, (outside of these secretive messages) is that it may be released on Netflix.