ABBA Are Going To Release 5 Songs later this Year!

According to Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast co-host Geoff Lloyd, who had a zoom conversation with Bjorn Ulvaeus, ABBA has recorded 5 new songs and they will be out at the end of this year!

“Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021.”

ABBA announced in April 2018 they were planning to release two new tracks: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

It’s been 35 years since ABBA recorded new music, but the band said they thought it would be fun! The band broke up in 1982 after the divorces of the group’s two couples!

The group ABBA is made up of – Agnetha Fältskog, 70, Björn Ulvaeus, 75, Benny Andersson, 73, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 74.

Ulvaeus and Andersson went on to create the smash-hit stage musical Mamma Mia! (which spawned two films). Plus a couple of solo albums and various projects have kept them busy over the years!