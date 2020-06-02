About Nine In Ten People Are Experiencing Strange Dreams During Lockdown!
We're dreaming about who???
You are not alone if you have been waking up each morning and remembering an odd dream.
A survey of 1,000 adults reveals that 87% of people have been experiencing unusual dreams since the pandemic began.
The survey was conducted by SleepStandards and found that of these abnormal dreams, many feel their dreams are more vivid now than they were before COVID-19.
So what are we dreaming about?
- Also half (49%) say they have been dreaming about their work situation.
- One in five are having COVID-19 related nightmares.
- One Third have had dreams about social distancing and isolation restrictions.
- One quarter say that they have experienced scary movie dreams. The ones with ghosts, monsters, zombies or demons.
- 40% of people say that they have been having a lot more sexual fantasy type dreams!
- Three out of ten have dreamt about an ex, with one in five people admitting they have dreamt about an ex while sleeping next to their current partner.
