According To A New Poll, People Say Santa Should Now Be A Woman Or Gender-Neutral

But does Santa need an update for modern times?

A logo creations company called Graphic Springs conducted a poll with 4400 people from the US and UK about the potential ways to modernize Santa.

The poll found that over a quarter (about 27%) say he should be rebranded as a woman or gender neutral for commercial use.

The question was also brought to the Twitterverse and the reactions were mixed. Some people said the idea was ridiculous and others didn’t understand the point of the conversation as Santa (is real, of course) and you can’t change reality…

So the point is- should mall Santas- the one’s who work for the real Santa come in all denominations?

More