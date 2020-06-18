Actor Danny Masterson From ‘That 70’s Show’ Charged With Rape

Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003.

There were two other sexual assault charges against Masterson but the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that they could not charge Danny due to insufficient evidence and because of the statute of limitations.

‘That 70’s Show’ was Danny’s big break. He appeared on the show from 1998-2006. Danny also appeared in the Netflix comedy series “The Ranch” but was written out of the show in December of 2017.