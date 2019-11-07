Actor Who Died in 1955 is Cast in New Movie

James Dean, the iconic handsome actor, know Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, has been cast in a new movie called Finding Jack, a Vietnam War action-drama which is scheduled for release in 2020. He will play a “secondary lead role”.

How can that be true? Dean died in 1955!

The Hollwood Reporter has broken the news that production house Magic City Films obtained the rights to use Dean’s image from his family. Canadian VFX Imagine Engine will be working alongside South African VFX company MOI Worldwide to re-create what the filmmakers describe as “a realistic version of James Dean.” Another actor will give voice to Dean’s image.

The film will be directed by Magic City Films founders Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh.

Read More

What do you think? Is this cool or creepy?

Image: Warner Bros. publicity still for for the film Rebel Without a Cause