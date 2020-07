The actress reportedly died on July 12 after a 2-year battle, she was just 57.

It was Kelly’s choice to keep her fight private as she underwent medical treatment for some time. She was supported by her friends and family.

Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.