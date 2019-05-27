Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice!

It’s been 16 seasons for Adam who has been on the show since it launched in 2011 but now its time to say goodbye!

He took to instagram to announce the sad news to fans…

Blake doesn’t like it either saying,

Blake Shelton, who has been by Adam’s side for the entire 16-season stretch tweeted, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam Levine not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Here’s what Kelly Clarkson had to say about it!

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

It’s not clear who will replace him however there has been speculation about Gwen Stefani who coached on season 9 and 12.