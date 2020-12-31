Adam Levine Says You Won’t Likely See Him On ‘The Voice’ Again!

Adam Levine left ‘The Voice’ in 2017 after season 16 and while other stars like Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera returned, Adam says “no thanks” to the singing competition.

Levine was asked by a fan on an Instagram story if he would consider a return to the popular singing show, to which he replied “no thank you?”

During the social live event, Adam was also asked about his bromance with Blake Shelton and if he missed him, to which he replied jokingly, “Black who?”

He also admitted to feeling silly but flattered when named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.