Adam Sandler Is Going To Get A Songwriting Award For “The Chanukah Song” And Others

Adam Sandler is getting a songwriting award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

Sandler will be honoured at the organization’s 37th annual Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 28 for his work on tracks like The Chanukah Song, I want to grow old with you-From the Wedding Singer and Opera Man- just to name a few…

ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said in a press release: “Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song.

So many incredible artists have received this honour including, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Annie Lennox, Carly Simon, Jeff Lynne, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.