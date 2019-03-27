Adam Sandler Is Touring This Summer With A Stop In Toronto!
Happy Gilmore!
Adam Sandler is coming to Toronto this summer! He will be performing his 100% Fresher shower on June 7th at Budweiser Stage!
The tour comes after Sandler released on Netflix a new comedy special titled 100% Fresh.
Sandler was featured doing stand-up, telling real-life stories, performing original songs and paying tribute to the late Chris Farley.
Looking forward to seeing you all! pic.twitter.com/uY7L4NRHGa
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 26, 2019