Adam Sandler Is Touring This Summer With A Stop In Toronto!

Happy Gilmore!

By Dirt/Divas

Adam Sandler is coming to Toronto this summer! He will be performing his 100% Fresher shower on June 7th at Budweiser Stage!

The tour comes after Sandler released on Netflix a new comedy special titled 100% Fresh.

Sandler was featured doing stand-up, telling real-life stories, performing original songs and paying tribute to the late Chris Farley.

