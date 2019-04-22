Adele And Her Husband Have Split!

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated. Adele released a statement through her reps that says;

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

They got married in 2016 after dating for five years and had their son in 2012! Jennifer Lawrence and Adele were recently spotted out at a club in NYC leading people to hope that Adele was in town perhaps also to work on new music!