Adele and Nicki Minaj Collab is NOT Happening

Rumours were swirling that Nicki Minaj and Adele were going to release a collaboration. They started when Minaj herself told ET she and Adele had already recorded and the track was epic.

Minaj was interviewed by ET’s Keltie Knight at Minaj’s launch celebration for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. When asked if she and Adele were working on anything, Minaj tol Knight “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo! But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

Well, it turns out, her sarcasm doesn’t translate well over TV. Minaj clarified on Twitter, saying “Omg guys. I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Sh*t! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you.”

Omg guys. 😅🤣 I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Shit! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you 🥴 https://t.co/oyh4hECNCC — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2019

Sorry fans!

Here’s the closest we’ll get for now to a Nicki Minaj/ Adele crossover:

Adele has loved Minaj and her music for some time. The singer famously rapped Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s song “Monster,” while driving with James Corden for an amazing “Carpool Karaoke” segment back in 2016.