Adele Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Album ’21’

Adele is celebrating quite the milestone.

It’s been 10 years since the release of her chart-topping album 21.

The album, which was released on Jan. 24, 2011, features hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Someone Like You.”

The 32-year-old celebrated the anniversary on Instagram:

In 2012, Adele received six Grammy awards, including album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year, for 21.

Her good friend Alan Carr has said there is new music on the horizon for Adele but nothing is set in stone. She hasn’t released a new album since 25 in 2015.

This is hands down my fave:



YouTube / Adele

What’s your favourite track off of ’21’?